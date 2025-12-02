A bloody clash between members of rival cult groups, involving former students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, claimed the life of one person on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a former student of the Civil Engineering department of the institution, Oyelade Olawale, was killed in the cult war.

It was further gathered that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the disturbance in the polytechnic.

The public relations officer of the polytechnic, Halima Garba, confirmed the casualty and the arrest of some persons in connection with the cult clash in a statement.

The statement read: “The management of Kwara State Polytechnic,Ilorin,wishes to inform the general public

about the unfortunate incident that occurred on our campus earlier today,Tuesday,2nd December 2025.

“The incident which involved a clash between former students affiliated withcult groups, has resulted in the loss of the life of one Oyelade Habeeb Olawale,a former student of the Civil Engineering Department,with matriculation number ND20CECFT206.

“The Polytechnic condemns in stronger terms any form of violence and illegal activities within and around the institution.We deeply regret the loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The management wishes to state categorically that the Polytechnic security personnel have

immediately responded to the situation through their intelligence and several suspects believed to be connected to the incident have been apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigations.The management is cooperating fully with law

enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.

“To this end,we are pleased to report that normalcy has returned to the campus,and the polytechnic remains a safe environment for learning and personal development. All staff and students are hereby urged to continue their normal administrative and academic activities.

The polytechnic remains vigilant against any form of violence or cult related activities and on top of all security matters through its various security apparatus.We urge our students and the community to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to help maintain peace and safety within our campus.”