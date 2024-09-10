Luton Town have announced the signing of ex-Super Eagles Star, Victor Moses on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old was a Premier League title winner with Chelsea in the 2016/17 season.

The former Nigeria international has most recently been playing his football in Russia with Spartak Moscow, who he joined in 2021.

“Victor Moses has signed in as new Luton player on free transfer, deal sealed,” Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his X handle.

Club’s Manager Rob Edwards said, “Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.

“He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten.

“He’s played for so many different clubs in different ways and shapes, and under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’s someone who can provide some really good competition for us.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him and expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start the games straight away.

“He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit, he’s able to come in and affect it now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.”

For his part while speaking to the club, Moses added, “I’m looking forward to it. I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Rob before I came, I spoke to the directors and they told me the plan and the history of the club, and I just want to be part of the success.

“I want to come here and enjoy my football, work hard for the club and for the team, and get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”

He left Selhurst Park in 2010 to join then-Premier League Wigan, where he spent the next three seasons.

Chelsea came calling and ended up playing 128 times for the club winning the Premier League, FA Cup and two Europa Leagues.

Moses has also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013.