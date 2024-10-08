The former executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, has challenged stakeholders in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas to eschew differences and actualise the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

Bogoro was speaking at the funeral service of Mumuni John Munza at Gobbiya village, Bogoro local government area, yesterday.

According to him, their dream of having Sayawa Chiefdom could only be achieved when stakeholders in the areas ensure peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government councils.

He said Bauchi State government has no prejudice for or against any of the parties involved in the tussle for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom, hence the need for the aggrieved parties to reunite for the growth and development of the areas.

Professor Suleiman Bogoro recalled the contributions of the late lawmaker to the development of Bauchi through legislation, advocacy and policy as well as his determined struggle to defend the functionality of the role of the legislature in governance.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for his family on the painful loss.

Meanwhile, the member representing Bogoro constituency in the state Assembly Musa Wakili Nakwada has described the first state assembly member that represented Bogoro at the state House of Assembly, Mumuni John Munza as a patriot, selfless politician and true democrat who sacrificed his time serving God and humanity.

He said it was difficult to fill the vacuum his death had created, but he prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

Similarly, the Bauchi State House of Assembly, in a condolence message signed by its acting clerk, Lamara Abdu Chinade, described the former lawmaker as a disciplined and resolute politician.

The House in the condolence message expressed sadness over the death of the former member.

A childhood friend of the deceased General Yakubu Usman and Senator Adamu Gumba described the late Mumuni Munza as a dogged fighter, friendly and dedicated individual whose sterling leadership qualities would remain inedible in Bauchi politics.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the deceased family, Major Adamu Munza appreciated friends, relatives and people of Bogoro local government and beyond for attending the funeral service of their late father, Mumuni John Munza.