The Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has expressed deep condolences on the passing of Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, chairman of the Institute’s Academic Advisory Board, who passed away on Saturday.

In a statement, he personally signed, Prof. Sulaiman described the demise of Prof. Yaqub as shocking and devastating.

He paid tribute to the late academic, who was a former Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University and the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), describing him as a renowned scholar who played a pivotal role in advancing education and research in Nigeria. Prof. Yaqub’s dedication and expertise, he noted, had left an indelible mark on the intellectual development of the nation, influencing countless students and policymakers.

Prof. Sulaiman lamented that the highly accomplished scholar and political scientist exited the stage at a time when his vast experience and knowledge would have been invaluable.

The DG further described the loss as a personal one, adding that Kogi State has lost an illustrious academic.

He extended his condolences to Prof. Yaqub’s wife, children, and family, as well as the government and people of Kogi State, academic institutions, and university communities across the country.

Prof. Sulaiman prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus and to give his family, colleagues, and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.