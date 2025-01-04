Chairman, Update Afrika Communications, a leading media solutions provider, Dr Joseph Effiong, has bagged a nomination for ‘African Humanitarian’ Award in recognition of his service to humanity and national development.

According to the awarding body, Effiong also made the honour list for his outstanding contribution to arts, securing him a lead nomination in the ‘Arts for Humanity’ category via the organisers’ online voting platform.

Notably, over 3,000 individuals across Africa, including Effiong, were nominated for the award, which will be conferred on January 26 at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos.

Program Lead for The African Humanitarian Awards, Samuel Akinyemi, remarked that Effiong’s nomination remains a testament to his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

“His work serves as an inspiration to individuals and organisations across Africa to embrace their social responsibility and contribute to a brighter future for all.

“We are thus thrilled to honour him for these impactful works. His dedication to using his platform to uplift others exemplifies the true spirit of humanitarianism,” he stated.

Effiong has bagged multiple laurels for his entrepreneurial strides, constructive youth advocacy and benevolence, amongst others. His philanthropic endeavours focused on education, empowerment and welfare have proven to transform lives, restore hope and empower a brighter future.

Responding, Effiong said, “This recognition embodies our core values and mission at UpdateAfrika Communications. Our focus has always been to leverage the power of media to inform, inspire, and empower communities across Africa. This is inspiring us to persist in our pursuit of driving positive change globally.”