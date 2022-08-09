Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has taken its sensitisation outreach on exclusive breastfeeding to Kuje area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ministry with support from CS-SUNN held a sensitisation meeting with religious and traditional rulers, youth and women leaders of the area council, in commemoration of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week, themed: “Step up breastfeeding, Educate and Support”.

The world breastfeeding week is an annual event which begins from 1st till 8th, August.

Addressing the community, desk officer, World Breastfeeding Week, FMoH, Adenike Bayode, said: “This focuses on strengthening the capacity of actors who need to support exclusive breastfeeding.”

Speaking on myths and misconceptions surrounding exclusive breastfeeding especially colostrum, Bayode said: “We have some myth and misconceptions that are causing barriers against the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, and that is one of the reasons why we are here to educate and create awareness that breastfeeding is a foundation for life and the best milk for every baby. We are here to tell people that colostrum is not dirty, it is the first immunisation a baby gets after delivery.

“It is not as if we are not breastfeeding, what we are agitating for is exclusive breastfeeding from 0 to six months. That is zero water because with water, the baby will not get the actual thing.”

Deputy director, nutrition, assistance state nutrition officer, FCT, Chinyere Ekwueme, called on “one chain” actors which include health workers, employers of labour, policy makers to make the process of breastfeeding for lactating and expectant mothers a worthwhile and successful experience, by creating enabling environment for them. She also called for the creation of lactating rooms and a compulsory six months maternity leave for women.

On his part, project officer, CS-SUNN, Ambrose Evhoesor, called on the government to prioritise nutrition. “The government needs to see nutrition as an emergency issue. A lot needs to be put into nutrition and also education of the general populace, sensitising the communities on the reasons why we need to take the right quantity and quality of food and also on reasons why mothers should exclusively breastfeed their child.

The district head of Agwei, representing the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Shuaibu Pada, while appreciating the FMoH and its supporting partner, CS-SUNN for the sensitisation exercise, said: “The exercise will add more to our women who will now be conscious of exclusive breastfeeding. We urge them to take the message to their colleagues and extend it down to the grassroots,” Pada added.