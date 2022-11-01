The vision pioneer of Throne Room Trust Ministry Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has told Nigerians to expect a messiah as president in the 2023 general elections.

According to Kure, from November this year, Nigerians should begin to expect events that will turn around the country and expose the secrets of evil men.

Kure made the prophecy at the weekend, during a sermon to close the 18th International Prophetic Prayer Conference, held at the permanent site of Throne Room Trust Ministry’s Sanctuary in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Kure, who also challenged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to take the lead in uniting and directing the Christians towards making the right choices during the 2023 general elections, prayed that only righteous men will emerge as leaders.

“Among all the leading contestants, God is yet to show me who will lead, but what I have seen and heard clearly is that, by November, God will shake the land and position the man to be our Messiah,” Kure said.

On the call by separatist groups calling for the disintegration of the country, Kure urged Nigerians to do away with the call adding that it will not in any way end the agitations of other minority groups which might not also be satisfied after the split.