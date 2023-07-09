Expectations From Nigeria’s New FOREX Reforms

Weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a new change to the way the country’s foreign exchange market will work, which means that foreign currencies are now being bought and sold at rates determined by the market, there have been reactions and expectations on the impact of the policy.

In the past, there were multiple exchange rates for the currency. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly called on Nigeria to end this. The huge gap between the official and unofficial rates caused severe shortages of foreign exchange by discouraging supply.

In general, according to pundits, the existence of multiple exchange rates signals a dysfunctional economy as it erodes investor confidence because capital does not flow in and foreign exchange becomes scarcer.

But all that has changed, according to the apex bank. It disclosed in a statement recently that the recent policy changes introduced in the country’s foreign exchange (FX) market were meant to promote transparency, liquidity, and price discovery in the market in order to improve supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence, as well as ensure overall stability in the FX market.

CBN director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, in a statement issued after an extraordinary Bankers’ Committee meeting held recently, explained that all visible and invisible transactions, including medicals, school fees, Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), airline, and other remittances, were eligible for the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I & E) window.

As a result, Abdulmumin said banks shall ensure expeditious processing of all eligible invisible transactions on behalf of their customers using the applicable rate at the I & E window.