How Interests Complicate Problem With Nigeria – Professor Badejo

You were a one-time head of Political Affairs at the United Nations – African Union – Mission In Darfur (UNAUMID). What are some of the challenges militating against the growth of African nations?

I have had various leadership responsibilities with the United Nations because I joined at the officer’s level, proceeded to the managerial level before attaining the leadership level. All those involved lots of training that the United Nations gives and quite some efforts as academics. Before I joined the UN, I analysed a lot and came to the conclusion that the problem we faced in Africa is leadership deficits. We do not have people you can refer to as leaders. If anything, they’re actually mis-leaders. And that problem Africa faces is very, very pungent in Nigeria. Aside from the very first set of leaders that we had before the military incursion into the Nigerian polity, not all of them, but some of them definitely stood out and in particular, I am very passionate about late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Not because he was a Yoruba man, but because all what he achieved for the Western Region of that time during the self-government was very evident for the world to see. But for people like the late Obafemi Awolowo, my generation, myself in particular, would not have had the education that allowed me to break out of poverty that was on the ground. You can say very easily that the leadership deficit accounts for the corruption, but I’d like to single out corruption because if you have leaders that are serious, they will ensure that corruption disappears.

Could that have explained why you are advocating for a confederal system of government?

A confederal system of government is essential and necessary for us to get out of the morals that we are facing in Nigeria. Our union is definitely a faulty one because it is based on a militaristically centralised federalism. It didn’t start that way and I’m talking about the period before independence in which we had more or less, a confederal arrangement. People called it whatever they liked, but what was taking place was a confederation. You had the British, who were no longer bringing money into the system and everybody had to generate from within their own territories and on the basis of what they had generated, they were able to maintain