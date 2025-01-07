A renowned power sector expert, Dr Olukayode Akinrolabu, has called on the federal government to take a more proactive and customer-focused approach to address the exploitation and marginalisation of consumers in the energy sector.

Akinrolabu, Chairman of the Customer Consultative Forum for Festac/Satellite Town, Lagos, made this recommendation on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He stressed the need for healthy competition in the sector to reduce overhead costs.

He also highlighted the issue of frequent grid collapses, which he believes can be mitigated through better monitoring and reporting of maintenance, upgrades to existing infrastructure, and the development of regional and independent state power generation.

Akinrolabu recalled that there were 10 major system collapses in 2024, and unfortunately, the situation persists, with root causes including carelessness, inadequate monitoring, and insufficient maintenance.

To improve the power sector, Akinrolabu emphasised the importance of addressing the metering gap in Distribution Companies, eliminating estimated billing, and enforcing stringent sanctions on errant customers and DisCos.

He expressed the hope that the challenges faced in 2024 would lead to radical reforms to prevent system failures.

Akinrolabu warned that: “Major challenges in the coming years will likely stem from lack of accountability, the involvement of inexperienced personnel, corruption, and insufficient monitoring.”

He, however, praised the customer care service of Eko Electricity Distribution Company but noted that “there is still room for improvement, particularly in managing estimated billing and installation upgrades.”

The energy expert advocated for structural reforms, including modifications in how energy allocations are managed, and suggested that DisCos should be allowed to directly manage their allocations and distribute meters to customers.

Additionally, he proposed that DisCos be funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for capital projects.

He also decried the existing tariff structure, describing it as inefficient, discriminatory, and oppressive.

According to him, many customers are placed in higher tariff bands than they can afford.

Akinrolabu, however, insisted that: “In a united nation, there should be no disparity in access to essential services like power. It is a basic right for every citizen. This tariff structure is unacceptable.”

He further called for independent regional power generation autonomy, stressing the need for investors to foster healthy competition and drive down costs.

On estimated billing, Akinrolabu said: “Estimated billing cannot be eliminated until a sophisticated system to track consumption is put in place, and digital meters are distributed to all customers.

“Until then, estimated billing is nothing short of daylight robbery.”

On power vandalism, Akinrolabu noted that the menace was a consequence of widespread poverty, and urged the government to take action.

He noted that “all installations must be secured in collaboration with host communities” and that “the government should impose severe penalties on those responsible for vandalism.”

The expert also pointed out that gas supply remains insufficient to meet the sector’s needs and called for more investment in resources to ensure a balanced energy mix.

He emphasised the need to end gas flaring, urging more effective monitoring of gas production to prevent waste and sabotage.