Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has restated his commitment to responsible leadership, stressing that he would not be distracted by party politics and ethnicity in providing quality governance.

He assured that leaders, elders and stakeholders of the state would not be hurt by his administration, adding that more respect would be accorded past leaders devoid of political or ethnic bias.

Eno gave the assurance while addressing worshippers at a special Sunday worship service at Saint Anne Cathedral of Ikot Ekpene Diocese of the Catholic Church at Ifuho, in Ikot Ekpene local government area.

Calling for unity of purpose and peaceful disposition for his administration’s policies and programmes, the governor appreciated the support of the Christian community and the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District towards his administration in the last 19 months on the saddle.

He expressed his admiration for the Catholic Church for its tradition of orderliness and discipline, and appreciated adherents of the Diocese led by Bishop Camillus Umoh, for their prayers and supports.

According to the governor, being in government is an opportunity to serve which means that everyday must be made to count. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that his administration serves as an example for all Pastors who seek elective offices.

“We thank the Church for their prayers and for the support they have shown on their own.

“I know really, that the success of this Government will be a referendum for the Church, and to a large extent, will be the success for the church in Akwa Ibom, and will also give credence to any Pastor in the future who will want to seek public office.

“So, I hold this position in trust with all amount of care and diligence,” the Governor assured.

Recollecting how his administration has been deliberate in ensuring equitable spread of development projects across the various constituencies of the state, the governor assured that he would continue to pursue peace and unity in the state through inclusiveness, as demonstrated in the 2025 budget.

“We have tried, by the grace of God, to show leadership across ethnic lines and across political lines in this State.

“We have in all honesty pursued unity for our State because it is on that basis that there will be the peace that we have been praying for. We have tried as much as possible to show respect to our leaders. At this point in their lives, people that have been here before us, only need our respect and recognition.”