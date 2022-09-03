Entrepreneurial expert cum industrialist has advised Nigerian youths to rise above current economic downturn and create ideas and skills that would make them less dependent on white-collar jobs.

The Lagos based businessman, Dr Olusegun Aderemi who gave the advice said creating values from ideas will help the youths in making legitimate income and discourage them from cutting corners to get money.

Ambassador Aderemi, who is the Atayero of Aramoko Ekiti, also posited that the country’s economic woes was a man-made problem created by some people in the position of authority.

Aderemi who was awarded “The Icon of Faith” by the conference decried the get rich-quick syndrome among Nigerian youths saying all they always want to do is to make money without creating value.

“You create value, once you have value, money will come to you, but what our youths don’t really understand is that, they want to have money and they use a lot of money to chase fewer values and society contributes a lot to it”.

In the same vein Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ekiti State, Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Aribasoye lamented the worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking after the first tenure appreciation service in honour of President, Ekiti Baptist Conference, Dr Aribasoye, the Industrialist said there is the need to enlighten the youths more on the understanding of the difference between value and things that add no value.

The service held at First Baptist Church, Anaye Aramoko Ekiti as part of the 2022 Ekiti Baptist Conference in-session also had special awards and appreciation for conference officers.

Aribasoye said, “Nigerians must watch and be vigilant as they pray. They cannot just fold their hands and allow the criminals to continue to kill them on a daily basis”.