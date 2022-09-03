The Wife of Osun State governor, Kafayat Oyetola has received a Global Exemplary Leadership Award from a United Kingdom-based Non-governmental Organization, Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GLOBALWIN).

The award, according to the NGO, is in recognition of her humanitarian services and commitment to impacting the lives of the masses, including her consistent efforts in advocating maternal, child and adolescent sexual and reproductive health, enhancing the standard of living of women and children as well as creating gender equality.

Presenting the award to her in the presence of the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola at the Government House, Osogbo, the representative of the Global Women Initiators and Innovators Network (GLOBALWIN) in Nigeria, Engr. David Abu Osigi, said the nomination of Mrs. Oyetola followed a rigorous selection and highly-competitive process.

He noted that the nomination and selection processes were in reciprocation of the various advocacy intervention programmes executed by Mrs. Oyetola that were targeted at advancing the cause of women and children, particularly the vulnerable citizens as far back as year 2004.

Mrs. Oyetola was the only Nigerian awarded out of the 32 awardees selected across the globe for the award in October 2021.

Her interventions and response towards championing the betterment of women and girls; advancing their quality healthcare service delivery; vigorous campaign against rape, sexual violence, abuse and gender-based violence (GBV) in general and indeed, leading a public campaign in the elimination of open defecation in the state were part of the yardsticks with which she was considered for the award.

In her brief acceptance speech, Mrs. Oyetola appreciated the kind gesture of the organisation for finding her worthy of the award, describing it as motivation to do more.

Also speaking, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola congratulated his wife and lauded the Organisation for considering her for the noble award.