Supply chain professional, Jude Oboh, has stressed the need for intentional government policies to unlock the full potential of the Nigerian supply chain sector.

Addressing a recent media briefing, Oboh argued that much needs to be done, starting with improved legislation to promote both international and local trade.

Oboh, who boasts an MBA in Human Resource Management, belongs to prestigious organizations like the Association of Supply Chain Management (US), the Chartered Institute of Purchases and Supply (UK), and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Supply Chain Management. He currently leverages his expertise as a Regional Transportation Transformation leader (Projects) for Procter & Gamble Egypt Supplies, serving Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, West (AMAW).

Oboh stressed the government’s responsibility to create an enabling environment and enact policies that empower industry players and encourage the adoption of global best practices for safe, competitive, and sustainable manufacturing and transportation. He elaborated:

“The government must invest more in infrastructure that facilitates global trade, provide funding for regulatory bodies and agencies within the industry, and strengthen relevant compliance measures to safeguard quality and revenue.”

Highlighting the government’s crucial role in international trade, Oboh stated: “The government itself is a trading entity. A nation’s strength is measured by its participation in regional and international blocs. As the giant of Africa, our international trade structure requires revamping, commitment, and continuous improvement.”

On the integration of technology within the supply chain, Oboh acknowledged: “True, full-fledged adoption of the supply chain concept hasn’t happened in Nigeria yet. There are instances of individual processes like logistics, procurement, warehousing, and supplier/customer relationships being adopted in isolation. Technology’s role in supply chain management is still in its early stages in Nigeria and many African countries. Sustainable manufacturing and compliance, end-to-end visibility, real-time information sharing, and enterprise-wide integration are still embryonic concepts.”

He went on to highlight the challenges Africa faces in bridging the automation and collaboration gap within its business chains: “The economic situation in Nigeria, as in other African countries, hinders the level of investment in system development across organizations.”