Maritime experts have lauded the federal government for re-introducing a 90-day special window for importers and users of improperly imported used and new vehicles to regularise their papers.

This is as they called on the federal government to reopen the land borders to importation of used and new vehicles.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, approved a 90-day special window for importers, buyers and users of improperly imported used and new vehicles to regularise their papers.

In a statement by the NCS national public relations officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, the service also slammed the 25 per cent surcharge as penalty on the smuggled vehicles, saying duty payments must be made using the Procedure Code specifically created for this exercise.

According to Maiwada, in the statement titled, ‘approval of 90 day window for payment of import duty on improperly imported vehicles,’ the special window was approved by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

“In a proactive move to enhance compliance and streamline import processes, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), under the directive of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, is pleased to announce a 90-day window for regularising import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

“This initiative applies solely to vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite customs duty has not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to under-valuation. While we strive for inclusivity, it is important to clarify that vehicles seized and condemned will not be released under this arrangement and shall be forfeited to the federal government in accordance with extant regulations.

“All vehicle owners, Importers/Agents seeking to regularise import duties on their vehicles are required to apply to the Zonal Coordinators (Zones A, B, C, D) and CAC FCT Command. They must submit the necessary available documents and process Vreg in line with the Federal Ministry of Finance directives for the registration of imported motor vehicles,” the service spokesman stated.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, experts have applauded the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for re-opening the window.

They, however, urged the federal government to also open the land borders for vehicle Importation to save the government from losing revenue to smugglers and neighbouring countries.

According to the managing director, AUG Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Onyeme, reopening the window showed that used vehicles are still being smuggled into the country through the land borders and the government is also losing Customs revenue.

Onyeme further stated that the last administration of Customs also opened such a window, meaning the decision to shut the land borders against vehicle importation should be readdressed.

“If every time Customs comes out to tell people who have vehicles to regularise their documents then it is like the federal government is encouraging people to take the land border routes. Also, I think if the Customs is coming out with the strategy of calling people to do the needful, at this point in time, then, the Customs should decide if this will be the last time they will introduce such because in the last government of Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), such a window was created and now we are having it again.

“If they are coming at such intervals that automatically tells us the decision of the federal government to shut the border should be revisited. I will encourage them that it’s either they put a stop to it finally or they go ahead to open the border and encourage people to do the needful that is, they pay appropriate import duty at the border post before bringing in their vehicles to the country.

“This is a big disadvantage to the nation because it means vehicles are coming in without going through the proper channel and the best thing for the government to do is to open the land borders, allow people to start importing vehicles and, therefore, follow the appropriate channel in doing things because if they open the border and allow through the proper channels, we won’t have the special window anymore,” Onyeme the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), stated.

Also speaking, a frontline vehicle importer, Abbey Abolaji, urges Nigerians who have smuggled vehicles to utilise the special window to regularise their papers.

Abolaji also corroborated Onyeme, saying opening the land borders for vehicle Importation will allow Customs to generate more revenue for the federal government.

“This is not the first time we are having such. I remember under the former CG, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), there was a time they opened this window for people who have those vehicles that came in from neighbouring countries and advised them to come over to do the needful and at the end of the day, they ended up having proper documentation for their vehicles. I think right now you can see the country is tight and the exchange rate is high and importation gone down, so for me, it’s another drive for Customs to see how they can push up their revenue.

“If we have such vehicles in town that whenever they are driving their vehicles, they have their minds cut out because of improper documents so, if Customs open such windows, they should go ahead and utilise it and regularise their documents,” he stated.

“If the government allows importation through the land borders, they won’t lose revenue to smugglers, because I’m sure not everyone will come forward to regularise their papers.”