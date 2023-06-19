Subsidy Removal: Marketers Demand Release Of N30.96trn Worth Of Fuel From NNPCL

As the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) hands-off the monopoly of petrol importation, petroleum marketers have demanded immediate release of their outstanding supplies of Premium Motor Sprit otherwise known as petrol worth N30.96 trillion by the National oil company.

Addressing journalists at the Suleja/Abuja Secretariat of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday, the marketers commended the federal government for ending the subsidy regime, however, said the industry will never stabilise if the outstanding products tickets are not settled by the NNPCL.

The concerned members of the association held a caucus meeting over the weekend which comprises of the chairmen of depots from Suleja/Abuja, Gusau, Minna and Kaduna among others, expressed dismay over the long delay by the NNPCL to release the products to their members.

Chairman of the Suleja/Abuja Secretariat of the IPMAN, Alhaji Yahaya Ahman Alhassan said, the NNPCL sold the product tickets to their members between six to seven months now, used the money to import fuel into the country but yet to dispense it up to this moment that despite several follow ups.

The Suleja/Abuja branch chairman further stated that the bridging scheme must be retained to stabilise the distribution of the product to the nooks and crannies of the country.