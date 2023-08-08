The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come up with policies that support indigenous companies in the country.

The Council stated this while commending President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Belema Sweet Export Terminal.

The terminal, which is expected to cover over 300 hectares of land in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, is also Nigeria’s first Hybrid Crude Export Terminal, with an eight million barrels storage capacity.

The Federal Government presented the licence to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Belema Oil Producing Limited, Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, sometime in June through the Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubu SaraIgbe Sukubo, who gave the commendation during his visit to the project site, said aside from creating thousands of jobs, “this project will also help improve Nigeria’s economic situations”.

Sukubo said, “The clearing of the site alone has created job opportunities for 96 local Contractors. And most of these contractors engage hundreds of Nigerian youths from all parts of the country. I must thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting this approval to an indigenous company and a contractor that is a son of the soil.”

He continued, “I equally thank the CEO of Belema Oil for his foresight. We as youth leaders shall give the Federal Government and the company total support for this project to see the light of the day.

“This project when completed will create thousands of jobs for jobless Nigerian youths and it improve the economic condition of the people in this community, Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

“For me, this administration has done well in approving an indigenous company. So, they should continue to patronize and support indigenous companies for the country to grow.

“Because when you support and patronise local companies, it is only local companies like Belema Oil that will think local, employ local, and benefit locally. And this will impact the economy positively.”

Chairman of Community Development Council (CDC) of Ofuyama – Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, Comrade Jonah Joshua, said about 1,000 youths from across the country were already benefiting from the project.

Comrade Joshua, who described the project as “very great”, said it would benefit the people of the area.

He added that 95% of the people are happy when they hear of the approval of the project for an indigenous company.

The CDC chairman stated: “Right now, only the bush clearing has benefited almost 1,000 persons, other contractors will also come. So, it will impact the livelihood of the people in a very larger way.

“I have to thank the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for coming down to award a big project to an indigenous company. This will bring more goodness to our people, I thank the President for remembering the Niger Delta.”

In an interview with journalists, the chairman of chairmen of NYCN, who is also the chairman of Nasarawa State Chapter, Comrade Idris Ojoko, commended Belema company for putting the youths first in its projects.

He disclosed that, “All Nigerian youths are involved in this project. We are here to support Belema Oil and to also benefit from the opportunities. The host community will also benefit immensely from this project.”

Also speaking, one of the workers, Tuga Malomi, described the project as unique, adding that “it will improve the economy of the community.”