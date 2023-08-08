BBNaija All Stars housemate, Pere Egbi, has revealed his love interest in female colleague, Alex.

Pere made this known during his conversation with other housemates, Uriel, Venita, and Ike.

Speaking about his feelings, Pere disclosed that he could give up the show’s grand prize, N120 million because of Alex.

Pointing at Alex, he said: “There is only one girl here I’m in love with. I’m ready to drop the N120 million for this girl.”

Uriel said: “I will be happy to attend your wedding if it ever gets to that point.”