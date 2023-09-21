Despite indications that operating major oil companies are firming up divestment strategy, Exxon Mobil Corp has pledged additional oil production of nearly 40,000 barrels per day from its Nigerian operations in a new investment push in the country.

Exxon’s president of global upstream operations, was quoted as giving the assurances on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu held talks with Exxon’s Liam Mallon in New York on Monday, ahead of this week’s U.N. General Assembly, in a drive to attract global capital to the country, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now,” the statement quoted President Tinubu as saying.