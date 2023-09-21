A former presidential candidate and global oil executive, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has charged the Police to do justice to the memory and spirit of the Late rising Music Star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, by conducting a thorough investigation into the nature of his death and ensure the culprits of the possible crime do not escape the law.

Olawepo-Hashim said as a father who has a son in the entertainment industry, he is worried about the grip cult leaders and drug lords have on some aspects of the industry.

Mohbad, 27, a former singer on Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last week Tuesday at the age of 27 under questionable circumstances.

His death has since sparked calls for thorough investigation and inquest into exit.

However, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the force will look into the petition made by the late Mohbad, against music promoter, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry.

A petition written by the late Mohbad over an alleged threat to life by Sam Larry and others surfaced online days after the singer’s death.

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said the death of the young man has again “highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.”

According to him, “I deeply sympathise with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a “Martyr” of a cause in a unique way.”

He added that “the death of the rising music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad in very suspicious circumstances must be an occasion to free the society from the grip of the underworld.”

According to him, “as a father who has a son in Arts and Music, two years older than Mohbad, I am worried and concerned about the grip of cult leaders, on some aspects of our musical lives and entertainment as well as the control of drug lords.

“The Mohbad saga has also further highlighted the dark side of entertainment financing in the absence of a well structured and disciplined support system for budding talents especially from poor homes.”

He further stressed that “at the root of the exploitation of talented young people is the weapon of poverty manipulated by rich but rough and wicked. It is time to end this evil!”

He therefore appealed to those in charge of Nigeria’s security to allow and protect those who are pained by this sad occurence and who want to peacefully embark on processions and vigils.

“Organised violence by malevolent forces should not be an excuse to deny those who are peacefully seeking justice for Mohbad the right to do so!”

The Police authorities, he said, “must ensure above all, that Mohbad gets justice in death!”