The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria has established 12 health and rehabilitation centers to provide trauma healing and health needs for victims of insurgency attacks in Adamawa State.

Rev Joel Billi, the leader of Ekklesiyar Yan’Uwa a Nigeria (EYN), said support from the church was extended to members from the 1,390 church auditoriums lost to the insurgent attacks.

He further added that due to the attacks, livelihoods of many members were affected, hence the church came up with an agricultural programme for the members.

Billi, who is the president of the church, said, “36 of the then 50 EYN DCCs were completely displaced. Seven DCCs partially closed, with only seven DCC not directly affected by insurgency.

“278 LCC buildings and 1,390 LCB Ccurch auditoriums were destroyed by the insurgents. Some members are still refugees in neighbouring Cameroon and IDPs living in camps across the country.

“Most of them with no stable means of livelihood but rather living from hand to mouth and at the mercies of NGOs.”

He expressed concern over the continued unabated killing and abduction of members of the church, describing the situation as worrisome to the 1.5 million members of the church.

The leadership of the church, however, urged the government to, as a matter of urgency, rejig its economic management team so that the economic woes of the nation would be ameliorated.