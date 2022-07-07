The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), will today July 7, 2022, shut the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), runway for installation of Air Field Lighting (AFL).

FAAN, it was gathered, will be installing the approach lights, runway lights, (threshold, centerline, edge lights) for runway 18L/ 36R so as to return to full operations, as soon as possible.

In a Notice To Airman (NOTAM), from the Aeronautical Information Services of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the runway will be closed from 12 midnight on Thursday, 8th July, 2022 till 11pm on Monday, 8th September, 2022.

The NOTAM, read, “DNMM would be closed from 0000-23000 08/07/2022 to 05/09/2022 to effect the repairs.”

It was, however, gathered that traffic would be diverted to 18R/36L of the international airport for seamless operations.

LEADERSHIP reports that FAAN had held a meeting with airline operators on 5th of July, where timeframe and modalities were communicated.

Also, the minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, in March 2022, got the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approval of N3.52billion for safety and critical major projects of facilitation and airfield lighting.

It was gathered that of the total amount approved, the sum of N2.32billion was for the supply and installation of airfield ground lighting for the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The managing director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, however, recently hinted that a solution was in sight as agreements have been reached in principle for the replacement of the airfield lighting.

He said, “18Left has been delayed because of a current contract that has been for many years and finally, the honourable minister has graciously accepted to resolve that issue that has been protracted. He has agreed to grant us permission or approval to quickly procure a new lighting system.”

He continued, “You know FAAN is a government agency, we cannot work and procure a new project when there is an existing one on the same facility. So many things you see that are delayed, are not delayed because of negligence or lack of attention, it’s because we have to follow due process.”