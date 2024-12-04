The maiden Gombe State Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Competition gradually takes shape towards its epic showdown in Gombe following the successfully completed construction of 19 new toilets and renovation of 11 existing ones at the competition venues.

The project was successfully executed by Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, chairman and CEO of Green White Green (GWG) Sports Center Nigeria Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility in collaboration with the Gombe State Athletics Association.

The completion of the toilet facilities at the competition venues underscores the commitment to creating a hygienic and comfortable environment for athletes and officials during the championship.

“This effort reflects our dedication to providing world-class facilities that support sports development in Gombe State,” Gara-Gombe, who is also the chairman of Gombe State Athletics Association (GAA), added that the newly constructed and renovated facilities, totaling 30, are designed to meet modern standards, ensuring convenience and promoting a healthier atmosphere for participants and visitors alike.

According to him, the achievement marks another significant step by the Gombe State Athletics Association in fostering sports infrastructure and youth development in the state, saying with the development, it’s clear that athIetes will enjoy a healthy environment that will improve high performance during the Athletics Championship.

The inaugural Gombe State Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Competition was shifted for early next year at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.