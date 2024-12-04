The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will host the 13th Summit on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. The event gathers top figures from the Olympic movement to discuss key issues shaping its future.

Discussions will cover a range of important topics, including the successful Paris 2024 Summer Games, the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, the Olympic Esports Games, the Olympic AI Agenda, and athlete protection. The IOC will release a communiqué following the event, detailing the discussions.

All candidates for the IOC presidential election who were not invited in their official capacities will attend as guests at the Summit. The meeting will begin at 09:00 CET.

Key invitees include IOC President Thomas Bach, IOC Vice-Presidents Nicole Hoevertsz, Nawal El Moutawakel, and Gerardo Werthein, as well as representatives from major international federations, national Olympic committees, and recognised organisations.

A number of notable guests, including the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, Pierre-Oliver Beckers, and the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Bańka, are also expected to attend.

Additionally, all IOC presidential candidates will be present, including HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Kirsty Coventry, Lord Sebastian Coe, and Morinari Watanabe.