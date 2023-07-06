Troops Kill Terrorist Cammander, 5 Others Crossing Into Nigeria From Cameroon

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said its troops on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 neutralized a notorious Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist commander identified as Naoib Gambo Jundullah and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo in Borno State.

This is just as troops in firefight neutralized five other terrorists crossing to Nigeria from Cameroon.

A text of the brief read by Brig.Gen. Abdullahi Ibrahim said the troops of operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on July 4, 2023 conducted ambush operation at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

He said the troops ambushed and neutralized a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist commander identified as Naoib Gambo Jundullah and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

He stated that due to troops’ offensive operations against terrorists in the theatre of operations, 967 terrorists comprising of 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint area of operations.

Furthermore, on June 22, 2023, following intelligence report on terrorists crossing from Cameroon to Nigeria, troops laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama local government area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists.