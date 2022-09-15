No fewer than 154 farmers in Nasarawa south senatorial district of the state were sensitized on modern way of farming and the effect of climate change to crops.

The state coordinator of Nasarawa COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES), Abdullahi Mairiga stated this during an awareness and sensitisation programme held at Akara Conference Centre, Obi local government council of the state.

The 154 farmers cut across the five local governments which includes: Awe,Doma,Keana,Obi and Lafia respectively. Mairiga said N-Cares and the state Agricultural Development Programme (NADP) have collaborated to work together to ensure bumper harvest in the state.

He opined that the facilitators of the programme swing into action to avert the outbreak of disease affecting crops due to the present climate change,saying concerted effort would be taken to addressing the situation.

The state coordinator, Abdullahi Mairiga expressed concerned with the spate of attack by rodents especially rat destroying crops in the fields. He described climate change as an impediment.

“Our programme is a programme that has to do with emergency situations which I’m hopeful will end in 2023.

The state director, Extension Services, Grace Edeh, has identified acute shortage of extension workers as a serious impediment to NADP. She, however explained that the state is in dire need of extension workers.

According to her,”We have a total of 65 extension workers in the entire state and I’m sure before the end of this year, over 10 extension workers will retire from service. She further explained that the state needs on average 1,700 extension workers.

The SPC noted that same programme were held at Nasarawa North and West Senatorial Zones respectively.