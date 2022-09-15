Nasarawa State deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, has called on youth in the state to take advantage of the collaboration between the state government and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to create jobs, saying the state government will continue to synergise with institutions such as the Industrial Training Fund to create jobs through capacity building for gainful employment of youth and women in the state.

He stated this during the flag-off ceremony of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme organised by the Industrial Training Fund in Lafia recently.

Dr. Akabe, while flagging off the event announced that the programme is intended to address issues of unemployment as a panacea to poverty alleviation among teeming youth population and its attendant consequences leading to security challenges.

The commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Umar Gurku, who represented the deputy governor commended the Fund for creating and implementing the program as he explained that it is a medium for gainful employment of the unemployed youth and women.

Noting that Engineer Abdullahi Sule is poised on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training and development, he in addition disclosed that the youth in the state have enormous potentials yet to be harnessed, explaining that Engineer Abdullahi Sule is not and will not relent in ceasing the opportunity for the overall socio-economic development of the Nasarawa state and the country at large.