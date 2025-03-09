Sokoto State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the suspension of its indefinite strike to allow academic activities to resume without delay.

This decision was made after a congress where ASUU members reviewed the outcome of a conciliation meeting between the state government and ASUU leadership which took place on March 4, 2025.

Following thorough discussions on the government’s proposal, members voted to suspend the strike and the National Executive Council of ASUU subsequently granted approval for the action.

ASUU SSU chairman, Dr. Saidu Abubakar and secretary, Hassan Aliyu, confirmed the resolution, stating that all members were directed to resume work immediately.

The strike, which began on February 26, 2025, stemmed from unresolved issues with the state government.