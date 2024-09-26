Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin, popularly known as Falz, yesterday threatened to sue Martins Vincent Otse, alias Verydarkblackman, for claiming that they allegedly collected N10 million from Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, to pervert the cause of justice.

The human rights lawyer and his musician son in separate pre-notice letters written by their lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle, are demanding an apology and retraction of the alleged defamatory allegations from VeryDarkMan within 24 hours or he should be ready to face them in court.

While Falana said he had never spoken with Bobrisky on any issue in his life, Falz said Bobrisky initiated a call requesting N3,000,000 regarding his ongoing case and attempt to arm-twist the due process of law.

VeryDarkMan, a famous blogger, had in a broadcast on his Instagram page claimed he would be disappointed if the claim by Bobrisky concerning FALZ was valid.

Bobrisky revealed in a leaked audio that he was sourcing for money to settle officials of the correctional service to get a particular apartment, bribed an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission with N15,000,000 to drop a money laundering charge as well as seeking funds to get a state pardon.