A former senior special assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and executive director of the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Development and Re-integration, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, yesterday hailed the electoral victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“Okpebholo from his background is God-sent. The way he addressed issues and relates to people you will never see arrogance in him. That is why the entire returnees protested against him and voted Okpebholo,” he stated.

Okoduwa, who described the electoral victory of Senator Okpebholo as a victory for all Edo people, particularly the returnees, said, “Almighty God deliberately wanted to punish Obaseki by giving him defeat because of his wickedness to returnees and other indigenes of Edo State.

The factors that led to his defeat were his wickedness and highhandedness, unforgiving spirit and vendetta.”