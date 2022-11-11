For the second time in two weeks, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice T.S. Orji, has granted bail to a septuagenarian, Professor Jasper Jumbo.

The police had arraigned the septuagenarian along with his kinsman, Asai Jumbo, before the Federal High Court for allegedly stealing N494million belonging to his family, the Jumbo Major House of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State.

He was later arraigned before Orji on a four-count charge in Case No: PHC/3117/CR/2022 between the Inspector General of Police and himself, for allegedly giving false testimony under oath.

With each charge read to him, Jumbo pleaded “not guilty” to all and was granted bail on self-recognition as a senior citizen, following oral application by his counsel, Kelvin Nwofu, a senior advocate of Nigeria.

The trial judge, Orji adjourned the case till January 17 and 31, 2023, for accelerated hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with newsmen outside the courtroom, Adams Ugwuanyi, who stood in for principal state prosecutor, Abdulrasheed Sidi, said they were opposed to the bail granted to the septuagenarian.

Ugwuanyi said, “We opposed the verbal application for bail by our learned senior, but the court, in its wisdom, granted it and so from next year, we will prosecute this matter to its logical conclusion.”

Speaking to newsmen also, a representative of the Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny, Wari Alabo Sodienye Jumbo said: “We are interested in the dignity and prosperity of our family, so we will not be distracted by all manner of antics thrown at us.”