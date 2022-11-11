Mining activities may soon resume at the troubled Dangbala gold site as the Edo State government has hinted that only licenced owners would be allowed access to the site as against what was obtainable in the past that caused the ban.

The commissioner for mining and energy, Engr Ethan Uzamere, said the state government is doing everything within its power to resolve the gas supply issue between the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) and Ossiomo Power Plant management.

Uzamere, who spoke yesterday at a media parley flanked by the permanent secretary, Furguson Ewan Enabulele in Benin City, the state capital, added that the government is committed to developing the solid mineral sector to shore up the state revenue.

He said, “You are aware that Dangbala mining site was closed down because of security reports that there are terrorists there. The state has to shut it down to avoid what happened in other states.

“We have as a ministry gone there and we have gotten the rightful miners and the people that have the licences and we are proposing that only people with licences will have access to the site and we are going to collaborate with federal ministry, state, local government to do the monitoring.