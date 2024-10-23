The family of late Idowu Keshinro, a former staff member of the Agbowa Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ota Ikosi Ejinrin, Lagos State, has made an urgent appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following fears that justice may not be served in his alleged murder case.

Although, suspects including popular land grabber, Abubakar Suleiman Miyaki, Mukaila Salau, Tiyamiyu Ahmed, Waltu Suleimon, Ibrahim Ekemode, and others have been arrested and arraigned before Ogba Magistrate Court, the family of the deceased alleged that there were ‘secret’ moves to free the suspects unconditionally even though there was evidence linking them directly to the murder of Keshinro.

In a petition written to Governor Sanwoolu, the deceased’s elder brother, Akeem Keshinro, explained that other suspects that were still at large have been allegedly boasting of having connections with Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation, whom they claimed will assist in releasing the arrested suspects unconditionally at the next court sitting slated for November 26.

‘’It is our further belief that other persons who are still at large with their syndicate are now intensifying efforts to ensure that they and the aforementioned persons escape justice by way of perversion of the course of justice in respect of the subject matter.’

‘’Furthermore, we have the brief of our client that the said persons and one KABIRU ABUBAKAR SULAIMON who is a brother to one of the defendants in the said charge continue to boast that the defendants would be released unconditionally as they claim to have connection to few politicians who would lead them to the office of the Attorney General and or have enough money to access same so as to ensure, that the Attorney General exercises his prerogative powers under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to release the Defendants in the above charge unconditionally.

‘’We believe that the office of the Attorney General is dignifiedly sacred and clothed with Honour and same deserves utmost respect or regard from all and sundry as the case maybe. The noise cum brag of the aforementioned persons to pervert cause of justice at all cost in the above mentioned charge has now become deafening in the circumstance of our client thereof Our client and members of his family are hapless and continue to live in perpetual despair and would suffer untoward agony in the event the above mentioned persons make do of their boast and intention to escape justice in respect of the said charge,’’ said the Keshinro family in the petition.

Furthermore, while speaking with journalists, Akeem Keshinro revealed that he can no longer sleep in his home again due to the different threats he has received for seeking justice over his brother’s death. He stated that he only stays in his house during the day but flees his home at night for fear of the unknown.