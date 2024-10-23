In a move that’s lighting up lives, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Owase Community Professionals Forum (OCPF) has brought solar power, youth empowerment, and free medical services to the rural community of Oka Akoko in Ondo State.

The NGO was founded on the belief that professionals within the community can contribute significantly to its socio-economic development.

At the community Town Hall, seminar on youth empowerment, and medical outreach were conducted for the people in the community.

The Home Front Coordinator, OCPF, and Vice-Chancellor, Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Prof. Francis ‘Deji Gbore, described the initiatives as the continuation of the forum’s long-term infrastructure development plan, aimed at improving security and nocturnal socio-economic activities of the community.

He said the solar lights symbolised a brighter future, both literally and figuratively, as the group continues to provide lasting solutions to the community’s challenges.

According to him, its annual event which was held from August 2 to 4, themed “Light Up Owase”, was a blend of spiritual revival, infrastructure improvement, medical outreach and youth empowerment initiatives which underscored the importance of faith in the community’s development journey.

In his remark, the chairman of the planning committee, OCPF, Pastor Shola Ologun, reiterated the forum’s objectives and the importance of youth empowerment.

He emphasised that the forum’s vision was to uplift the community by equipping its youths with the skills and opportunities necessary for meaningful contributions to both the community and the nation at large.

In his remark, national coordinator, OCPF, Dr. Bernard Omoyeni, asserted that the vision of OCPF was being realised as it was evident in the landmark projects that have been executed by the NGO within its internally generated resources.

He noted the key milestone achievements of the forum were the repair of community boreholes, providing access to clean water, renovation of the community Town Hall, distribution of agricultural inputs to local farmers, continued scholarship support and career guidance for youths.

On his part, board of trustee chairman, OCPF, and MD/CEO of Jomabot Hotel, Mr Dare Owolabi, expressed delight concerning the impact of the group on the community within its short period of operations. He lauded the commitment of members to the vision of the NGO as demonstrated through the sacrifice of finances and time invested.

The Olowase of Owase, High Chief W. A. Ajakaiye, extolled the group’s commitment in his goodwill message. He acknowledged the forum’s contributions in addressing the needs of the community, from infrastructure to youth education, and expressed his gratitude for the efforts in fostering progress in Owase.

The keynote speaker at the youth seminar, Sir Sunday Ajobiewe, delivered a lecture on the ‘Influence of Social Media Utilization on the Academic Performance of Students’. He stated the dual impact of social media on education, emphasising its potential as a learning tool while cautioning against distractions that could harm academic success. His message encouraged students to harness the power of social media for personal growth and educational advancement.

As a way of alleviating financial burdens and motivating academic excellence, scholarships were awarded to 10 outstanding schools as part of the group’s education-focused initiatives for the 2024/2025 academic year.