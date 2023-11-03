The family of a 27-year-old man, Onyekachi Ugiri, who was killed during one of the protests against the move to impeach Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the Police to release his corpse to them.

Onyekachi, an indigene of Anambra State, but a resident in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was allegedly hit by bullet on his head during a protest on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, mother of the deceased, Mrs. Calista Ugiri, also called on Governor Fubara to come to their aid, adding that her late son was lured by a friend to join the anti-impeachment protest.

“On Tuesday (October 31), one boy, our neighbour, his name is Chinwendu. I heard that Chinwendu came to the house to carry my son to go for protest in support of the governor.

“At night after I waited and did not see my son, I asked my daugther where was her brother, she told me our neighbour Chinwendu took her brother for protest in support of the governor.

“On Wednesday, Chinwendu came back again and told my daugther that he took my son to protest in support of the governor and as Police was shooting, bullet caught Onyekachi my son on the head. Then my son ran and entered one building where he died. Chinwendu ran away while others were arrested.

“I went to old GRA Police Station but they said I should go to Control Room at the headquarters. I also went to Control Room at the headquarters, from there to State CID, they said he was not there.

“I also went to BMH (Braithwaite Memorial Hospital), I saw two persons with bullet wounds, I did not see my son. I went to Police Clinic, where they said somebody is with bullet wound, I did not see him there.

“This morning (Friday, November 3, 2023), I saw a video of my son’s deadbody with blood all over. I am begging the Police to provide the deadbody of my son wherever it is. I am also calling on the governor to come to my aid,” Mrs Ugiri narrated.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to respond to inquires made by journalists on the incident at the time of filing this report.