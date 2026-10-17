With barely a week after reporting at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp at Agwu, Enugu, the ebullient students’ leader and the immediate past President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Comrade Etimbuk Daniel, passed on after a brief headache.

The sudden and unexpected sad news threw the two campuses of the AKSU.at the main campus, Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin local government area and the Abak local government area campus at Obio Akpa, into mourning, as thick atmosphere of grief enveloped the students’ communities.

According to accounts surrounding the sad incident, the deceased had initially complained of a headache and was given medication, but his condition allegedly deteriorated further afterward, with reports further claiming that his request for hospital attention was delayed, and he died before he could receive proper medical care.

There are also allegations that a doctor subsequently identified the medication as fake. These claims remain subject to verification and warrant a thorough investigation to establish the actual circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Speaking to our correspondent, a close colleague, ToroAbasi Effiong Titus, Crop Science Department said, “I spoke with him on phone that day and he didn’t answer me as someone who would die suddenly.”

Apparently suspecting foul play, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in a statement condemning the alleged mismanagement of the crisis, has called for proper investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the tragedy.

Demanding urgent investigation and autopsy to ascertain the cause of such sudden demise, the students group under the auspices of Concerned AKSU Students (CAS), called on the management of the State University to collaborate with the parents and family in the investigation process.

Although the NYSC authorities in Enugu, has debunked the allegation of foul play, the teary family members led by the father of the deceased, Mr. Daniel Sunday, who fought back tears at their Ikot Etim country home, Ukanafun local government area, said nothing would assuage his shattered emotions, that of his wife and family than knowing what killed their son, who was full of life while departing for the camp.

He recalled that his son was a natural leader, who had won leadership laurels as a student leader before graduation and called for proper investigations to unravel his death for justice to prevail calm the already frayed family nerves.

Exonerating the NYSC, the Enugu coordinator had recalled that “Daniel fell ill on the day of the incident and was reportedly experiencing low blood pressure.

“Efforts were initially made to manage his condition at the camp. However, when his condition could not be adequately managed, the decision was taken to transfer him to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, for further medical attention.

“Daniel was accompanied to the hospital by his brother and some fellow corps members. Before his departure, he reportedly spoke with his mother, who prayed with him.

“Sadly, Daniel died less than two hours after arriving at the hospital,” according to the account provided by the state coordinator.

The coordinator also disclosed that Daniel’s parents declined to have his body deposited in a mortuary, but instead taken directly to a church, in keeping with the family’s Christian faith as his parents are reportedly pastors with The Chosen Revival Ministry.

Before his death, Daniel served as the leader of Platoon 2, and was described as an active and committed participant in camp activities.

But outcries persisted the the camp officials did not do enough to save the late Daniels life as the complications in health of the deceased allegedly heightened due the late administration of medical intervention, fake drugs and long distance it took to ferry the deceased to the EUTH, which, according to some concerned corps members, was too far away from the camp in Enugu.

However, the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of the former Students’ leader.

In a message of condolence released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno described the death of the young student leader as “a painful and devastating loss, not only to his family but to the entire student community of Akwa Ibom State.

“I received with sadness the news of the tragic passing of Comrade Etimbuk Daniel, a promising young leader whose life was cut short while answering the call to serve our nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the leadership and members of the National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAKISS), the entire student community of Akwa Ibom extraction across the world, and Students’ Union Government Presidents across our tertiary institutions.

“Our youths are our future, and losing such a brilliant young man, with a bright future ahead of him, is deeply painful. His passing represents a huge loss to our State and the student community he served with dedication.

“At this difficult moment, I pray that God Almighty grants his family, friends, colleagues and the entire student community the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Ekerette Ekanem, who represented Governor Umo Eno during a condolence visit to the bereaved family at Ikot Etim, Ukanafun Local Government Area, on Tuesday, 13th October, 2026 conveyed the governor’s heartfelt sympathy over the painful loss.

Ekanem explained that the governor would have loved to personally visit and console the family, but was unavoidably away from the State on official engagement.

He encouraged the family to remain courageous and find comfort in their faith in God, assuring them that the state government shared in their grief.

The commissioner, who disclosed that he knew the deceased personally, described him “as a brilliant, dedicated and enterprising young man who was actively involved in youth and student affairs.” He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to grant the family the strength to bear the loss.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, cited the philosophical saying that “a child born today is old enough to die,” urged the family to take solace in the knowledge that God is all-knowing.

Umoh cautioned against pointing accusing fingers over the unfortunate incident, urging the family to draw strength from their faith in God.

He recalled having known the deceased personally, and described him as a committed student activist who, as a former Student Union Government President, played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the National Association Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide (NAKISS) election.

The education commissioner prayed that God, the giver of grace and peace, through the comfort of the Holy Spirit, would strengthen the family to bear what he described as a colossal loss.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Dr. Wisdom Emmanuel, also expressed condolences to the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, the deceased’s father, Mr. Daniel Sunday, described his son’s death as “painful, shocking and expressed appreciation to the Governor and the State government for their show of love and solidarity.

He described Etimbuk as “a promising young man who had received an award as Best Student Union Government President at Akwa Ibom State University.

In his vote of thanks, the member representing Ukanafun State Constituency, Hon. Elder Emem Etukabasi, commended the Governor, “for demonstrating compassion and concern for the bereaved family.