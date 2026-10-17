The strike embarked upon by medical doctors employed by the Kwara State Government has paralysed medical services in state-owned hospitals.

To save the lives of critically ill patients who were on admission, hospital managements referred them to other facilities for further treatment.

Stable patients who required only nursing care were discharged to continue their medication at home.

Although the doctors’ strike, which commenced on Thursday, paralysed activities in the state-owned hospitals, nurses continued to provide skeletal services at the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital.