The United Kingdom Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have launched a new project to support the sustainable management of mangrove ecosystems and the expansion of social protection for forest-dependent communities in Cross River State.

The project, titled “Integrated management of mangrove ecosystem and expansion of social protection for and forest dependents in the coastal communities of Cross Rivers State, Nigeria” was launched in Abuja yesterday.

It aims to lift the barriers to sustainable mangrove ecosystems management by increasing the climate resilience of communities’ livelihoods in mangrove landscapes and supporting biodiversity conservation.

The project will also contribute to the delivery of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation and develop ambitious action on climate mitigation.

It is also expected that the project will work closely with relevant stakeholders and build upon current investments in the targeted landscapes to enhance national and state capacities in mangrove rehabilitation, conservation, utilisation, and management among others.

According to the FAO, the project is in line with the agency’s core areas of work on sustainable natural resource and climate management, and with the Gender, Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) considerations that form an integral part of the Nigeria-UK PACT programme.

FAO representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dominique Koffy Kouacou stated that the projects reflect the collaborative efforts of the UK Government, FAO and its partners and also a testament to the collective commitment to preserving the critical natural resource that contributes immensely to existence and improving the lives of the communities that depend on it.

Climate change and nature team leader from the British High Commission, Nigeria, Martine Sobey expressed delight over the launch of the project while being optimistic of the benefits and the impact that it will make to communities and a model for mangrove ecosystem restoration elsewhere in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the director-general National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru, expressed his gratitude to the UK PACT and the FAO for their partnership and support.

He said that Nigeria has made significant progress in updating its NDC, which includes an unconditional target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 per cent and a conditional target of 47 per cent below business as usual (BAU) by 2030, with the addition of its waste and water sectors.