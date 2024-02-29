The Alternative Bank, Nigeria’s largest ethical bank and a member of the Sterling Financial Holdings Group, has announced the appointment of Korede Demola-Adeniyi as executive director, Sales (South), following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Korede Demola-Adeniyi brings to The Alternative Bank a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of excellence in the banking sector; accumulated over an illustrious 30-year career.

She has held pivotal roles in Consumer Banking and Treasury across leading financial institutions, including Ecobank and the United Bank for Africa, contributing significantly to their growth and success across various African markets.

Speaking on the appointment of the new director, CEO of The Alternative Bank, Hassan Yusuf said, “A visionary leader like Korede Demola-Adeniyi is rare. Her remarkable blend of strategic insight, dedication to ethical banking, growth-focused mindset, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction makes her the ideal choice for executive director, Sales (South) at The Alternative Bank. We are confident that Korede will play a pivotal role in our journey towards redefining banking in Nigeria and beyond.”

Before joining The Alternative Bank, Korede made substantial contributions as the Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria Limited, where her visionary leadership was instrumental in spearheading transformational consumer banking initiatives.

Her tenure at Ecobank was marked by a series of key positions such as group head, Personal Banking (2014–2018), and group manager, ALM (2012–2014), where she was celebrated as the pioneering Head of Personal Banking in Nigeria. She is not new to serving on boards, as she has garnered cognate experience in her current role as a non executive director at Old Mutual General Insurance.

Korede holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from the University of Lagos, and the University of Benin, respectively.

Her commitment to continuous learning and leadership development is demonstrated by her participation in executive programmes at world-renowned institutions, including Harvard Business School, Yale School of Business, and Lagos Business School.