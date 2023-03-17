A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the State capital, has sentenced a farmer, Segun Oni, to life imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl in Igbaja, Irepodun local government area of the state.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Adenike Akinpelu, convicted Oni of Illegal sexual intercourse, contrary to Section 321 of Kwara State Child Rights Law.

The matter was filed three years ago with allegation that Oni lured the victim inside the bush with mango fruit before he forcefully took advantage of her.

Commenting on the court’s verdict, a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barr. Zowera Mustapha, said the association was working hard to ensure that the society is free from all manners of indecency.

She charged parents to protect the girl-child from unreasonable enticement and sexual abuse, urging them to always report cases on any indecency to the appropriate authorities.

Chief Executive Officer of the Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC), Christie Abayomi-Oluwole, also expressed satisfaction over the judgement, saying it’s a victory for all.