Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared that farmers, herder’s clashes have reduced considerably in the state.

The governor while speaking at the town hall meeting held at the Iseyin Town Hall, Oja-Oba, Iseyin, in continuation of his zonal consultative meetings ahead the 2023 general election, recalled that the government used to record farmers and herders clashes almost every week.

According to him, in November 2019, his government banned open grazing in Oyo State and later set up Amotekun.

He explained that everybody thought that the outfit was created to send away the Fulani herdsmen but in Oyo State, the Fulanis and Yorubas have been living together.

“When we came into government, we used to record farmers and herders clashes almost every week.

“In November 2019, I banned open grazing in Oyo State. “Later, we set up Amotekun. Everybody thought we created the outfit to send away the Fulani herdsmen but in Oyo State, the Fulanis and Yorubas have been living together. I can tell you that the farmers/herders clashes have reduced considerably.

“From the reports I have with me, there are clashes sometimes but Amotekun, Police, other security agencies and our traditional rulers have been able to manage and resolve some of those problems.

“We are on the right track and I can give you the assurance that it can only get better. I thank you all for your cooperation from all angles”.

The governor said he has also approved reconstruction of Ijio- Idiko-Ile Road, in the Oke Ogun axis of the state, saying the contractor would move to the site in the next two weeks.

He added that within the next two weeks, he will sign off on the road from Alaga-Otu-Ilero to Iwere-Ile.