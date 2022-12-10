Determined to eradicate sexual and gender based violence in the state, Lagos State government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation(WAPA), has taken the fight against the menace to riverine communities in the state.

Speaking at a Sensitisation programme organized by the ministry for 36 communities under Irewe Community, which is located in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, the state’s commissioner Women and Poverty Alleviation Hon.( Mrs.) Cecilia Bolaji Dada stated that the state government has intensified efforts to drastically curb all forms of SGBV amongst residents, especially towards women.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director Domestic Violence Unit; Mrs. Olorunfemi Toyin, said, “This programme is in line with the 16 Days of Activism against SGBV, an annual international campaign that kicked off on 25th November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10th December, Human Rights Day.

“Lagos State government has Zero-tolerance for SGBV, as such, WAPA is dedicated to preventing and eliminating every form of violence against women and girls, particularly amongst residents in the rural areas of the state”.

Dada implored Irewe residents to live in harmony and be change agents who encourage people in their respective communities to speak up and speak out against all forms of oppression, abuse and violence, in order to create a safe space for all residents in the state.

“If you witness any form of abuse, Kindly call the designated toll-free line 767 immediately and report the incident and we assure you of utmost confidentiality.

“I must also restate that Female Genital Mutilation is not a necessary part of a girl’s coming of age ritual and, ultimately, it will no longer be accepted or tolerated, therefore we implore families, communities and religious leaders to join hands with us and put an end to it,’’ she said.

Also speaking in the programme, the Osolu of Irewe Community, Oba Abideen Durosinmi, commended Women and Poverty Alleviation ministry for the sensitisation programme geared at drastically curbing SGBV and improving the lives of his people.

He said, “I am very impressed by how WAPA continuously seeks to improve the welfare of my people and I will ensure that they are backed by the full weight of my authority, so that our partnership can yield the desired result.’’