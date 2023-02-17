In a bid to find a lasting solution to farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria, a National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts organised by Kano State government yesterday recommended the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Resources at both the federal and state levels.

In a communiqué signed by chairman of the conference committee and former chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, and issued at the end of the two-day national conference held in Abuja, they unanimously noted that the creation of the livestock ministry is in line with practices in many other West African countries.

The event drew experts from different sectors, including scholars, professionals, captains of industry and practitioners in the field of agricultural development, value chain specialists and researchers in diverse fields of animal production.

Contributing to the resolutions of the conference were experts from various fields, including specialists in range management, veterinary services, economics, history, cultural studies, climate change, natural resources management, governance and conflict management.

The conferees noted however that in the alternative, federal and state governments should expand the scope of existing departments of livestock production to address the broader needs of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also called for the creation of additional research institutions for beef, dairy and pasture production as a strategy for expanding funding and enacting policies and programmes for the development of the sector at all levels of government.

The communiqué stated: “Establish the Ministry of Livestock Resources In line with practice in many other West African countries. In the alterative, Federal and State Governments should expand the scope of existing Departments of Livestock Production to address the broader needs of the industry.

“Similarly, there is the need for the creation of additional research institutions for beef, dairy and pasture production as a strategy for expanding funding and enacting policies and programmes for the development of the sector at all levels of government.”

Accordingly, the confab urged the media to create awareness at all levels that will promote inclusive communities, strengthen harmonious relations to encourage government and private sector investments for cohesive societies and improve productivity.

They stated that profiling and reportage that malign socio-economic and ethnic groups must be avoided.

They also asked the United Nations (UN) agencies, bilateral institutions, regional organisations like AU and ECOWAS, national and international CSOs and other support organisations to increase the level of funding and support to the Nigerian government in mitigating the impact of climate change, addressing technology gaps, poverty and skills gap, as well as improve people’s livelihoods.

The conference also sought support for agricultural and pastoralists organisations, cooperative societies and relevant producer associations and professional bodies for improved productivity.

The conference resolved that there is a need to revisit and review sub-national, national and regional laws, legislations and policies so as to make applicable reforms for improving livestock production and addressing conflicts.

It includes the need to adopt Climate Smart Agricultural (CSA) practices, including the adoption of an integrated approach to managing landscapes of croplands, rangelands, forests and fisheries that address the interlinks between the quest for food security and mitigation of the challenges of climate change.

The conference called for strengthening and improving the security architecture for the prevention of violent crimes, including cattle rustling, raiding of villages, kidnapping of persons for ransom and trade in illicit arms and drugs.

It said, “There is the need to strengthen the process of litigation for more effective dispensation of justice and handling of the various litigations relating to violent crimes and other perpetrators of violent conflicts.

“There is the need to reform the security and judicial architectures to ensure the curtailing of farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, illegal arms trade, importation and proliferation in the country.

“Political leaders at all levels need to refrain from politicizing the issue of farmer-herder conflicts and other associated issues while pursuing inclusive processes that will strengthen unity and cooperation in the country.”

Applauding Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for initiating and sponsoring the national conference, they said it demonstrated his patriotism and strong commitment toward enhancing peaceful co-existence, unity and development in the country.

The participants urged Governor Ganduje to use his good office and Influence to present the resolutions and proceedings of the National Conference before the National Council of State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).