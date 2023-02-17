Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him, you will be returned. (Al-Baqarah, 2:245)

But he did not venture to scale the difficult steep. And what do you know what that difficult steep is? It is freeing someone’s neck from slavery; or giving food on a day of hunger to an orphan near of kin; or to a destitute lying in dust; and, then besides this, he be one of those who believed, and enjoined upon one another steadfastness and enjoined upon one another compassion. These are the People of the Right Hand. (Al-Balad: 11-18)

The Muslim is a brother to another Muslim. He does not wrong him, nor surrender him. Whoever fulfils the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfil his needs. Whoever relieves a Muslim from distress, Allah will relieve him from distress on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever helps ease one in difficulty, Allah will make it easy for him in this life and the Hereafter… (Sahih Muslim 2699)

Subsequent to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)’s release of 18th Rajab, 1444AH (9th February, 2023) where it promised to provide the details regarding the modalities for the collection of relief items and accredited Bank Accounts for cash donations, the Council has finalised modalities for the collections.

Consequently, the Council, under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, passionately appeals to well-meaning Nigerians, most especially members of the Ummah to donate generously in cash and kind to the victims of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in South Turkey and North Syria, which occurred on Monday, 6 February 2023 causing monumental destruction of lives and property.

Cash donations can be made into the two approved Bank Accounts hereunder while receipts or evidence of payment can be sent to the NSCIA via [email protected] for record purposes.

1. Domiciliary Account (USD)

Name: TURKISH EMBASSY -HUMANITARIAN ASSIST

Account Number: 5072131687

Bank: Zenith Bank

1. Naira Account

Name: TURKISH EMBASSY ABUJA -HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE ACC (NGN)

Account Number: 1228160057

Bank: Zenith Bank

The following items are most urgently needed:

1. Tents for winter use

2. Gas heaters

3. Blankets

4. Sleeping bags

5. Portable toilets-baths

6. Generators

Similarly, in-kind donations of the above needed items can be delivered to the following locations:

1). Abuja: No. 46, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT.

2). Lagos: ARMADA International Limited, No. 8, Solomon Agbontan Road (Aerodrome Road), Apapa, Lagos.

3). Kano: Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Bayero University, Kano

Please Note

• Kindly place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of the contents in the bag. A copy of the list can be sent to the NSCIA via [email protected] for record purposes.

• Brand new items are preferred to used ones due to health implications.

• 80% of all donations (cash and kind) goes to Turkey while 20% goes to Syria.

Muslims are enjoined to take advantage of this opportunity to give Allah a goodly loan in line with the above-referenced verse of the Glorious Qur’an and to also foster brotherhood and solidarity according to the quoted tradition of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Signed

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, CON, FNAL

Secretary General