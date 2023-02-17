Catholic Bishops under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on the federal government, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new Naira notes and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that will reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by Nigerians.

The call was contained in a communiqué signed by the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, and secretary of CBCN, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, and issued yesterday at the end of the First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN.

The Bishops also called on those hoarding the new currency and petroleum products to desist from such dastardly acts, commending Nigerians for their bravery in the face of the hard situation.

“We thank the President for approving the extended use of the old N200 notes. Furthermore, governments need to provide an enabling environment for the creation of more jobs by both the government and the private sector. Our crumbling national economy has continued to make life difficult for our people.

“As the value of the Naira continues to decline, the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continues to soar. Still more, the flawed implementation of the cash swap policy, which resulted in a cash crunch, has added to the ordeal, hunger, anger, and frustration of the people,” the Catholic Bishops said.

While speaking on the forthcoming general election, the Bishops called on Nigerians to reject evil and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels.

“We encourage all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant, and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria. We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials to ensure that their conduct in the entire electoral process is transparent, honest, and beyond reproach.

“We continue to enjoin the Commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission, and collation, are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results.

“We equally call on the law enforcement agents, whose primary duty is to enforce law and order and ensure the protection of persons and materials during the elections, to efficiently and professionally carry out their responsibilities without fear, favour, or partiality.

“In the same manner, we advise our youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs and agents of disruption and violence before, during, and after the elections. We, at the same time, enjoin voters to ensure that proper counting is done before the transmission of the results,” the Catholic Bishops stated.

The bishops further said that one ugly and unfortunate phenomenon that has characterized the electoral contests in Nigeria is that of vote buying and selling, which is aimed at frustrating and compromising the free choice of the people.

“We vehemently continue to condemn this practice and urge all politicians and the electorate to avoid this unlawful and sinful practice and embrace the values of human dignity, integrity, and decency to have free, fair, and credible elections.

“We acknowledge the important role of both national and international observers in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and the promotion of its greater openness and transparency. We call on all those engaged in this task to eschew every trace of bias and partisanship in discharging their duties,” the bishops said.