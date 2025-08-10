The Jigawa State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has raised alarms over an influx of substandard fertilisers in markets across the state and pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to address the challenge.

The Jigawa AFAN chairman, Engr Auwal Garba Ibrahim, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive meeting of the association.

He stated that the association had already engaged with the Consumer Protection Council on the matter, and the agency promised to take appropriate actions to track down those involved in producing and selling substandard fertilisers in the state.

The chairman urged farmers in the state to provide helpful information to the union and relevant agencies regarding the activities of unpatriotic individuals seeking to undermine national food security policies.

The chairman, however, revealed that Jigawa AFAN has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment affirming Dr Faruku Mudi as the substantive national president of the association, describing it as a turning point in stabilising the organisation.

He noted that after a critical review of the Supreme Court’s decision, the meeting unanimously accepted the ruling, believing that it would allow the association to truly live up to its name and effectively carry out its mandate.

“The prolonged legal battle over the national leadership had for years hampered the association’s performance. Numerous issues affecting Nigerian farmers, which the association should have championed, were neglected due to the leadership crisis.

“We are optimistic that this judgment will mark a turning point in uniting Nigerian farmers under one umbrella, safeguarding their interests, and promoting sustainable national food security, growth and development,” he said.

The Jigawa AFAN chapter called on the national president to accept the judgment as a victory for all Nigerian farmers and to extend an olive branch to all opposing factions for the peace and progress of the union.