Nigerian farmers will receive a boost this planting season to improve food production as the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has promised to release an insect and drought-resistant maize to the farmers.

The director general of the agency, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha disclosed this during the NABDA Day at the just concluded Science Technology and Innovation (STI )Expo 2023 in Abuja.

Prof. Mustapha said the new variety of maize, which is going to be released in a few days will be farmers choice as it would guarantee high yield and off-season farming.

“We are working on a new variety of maize. By next tomorrow I will be attending a committee meeting to see that we release the variety of maize that is insect-resistant and drought resistant. The farmers are anxiously waiting for the release. This specie of maize has high productivity, high tolerance and insect resistance” he said.

Also speaking on the area of Cowpea production, the NABDA boss said that the agency in collaboration with other institutions is commercializing cowpea.

“We started cowpea production because it is a common food in Africa, most especially Nigeria and nutrition value is there.

“We are the largest producers of cowpea in Africa, we produce about 47 per cent of cowpea planted in Africa. However, we consume about 46 per cent”.

Prof. Mustapha disclosed that farmers that have used the varieties are clamouring for more as it has more yield and reduced costs of chemical purchase for pest control, even as he called investors to collaborate more with NABDA to commercialise its research efforts.

“This is what we produce in NABDA and this is our contribution to the economy.”

call on investors to collaborate with us, put heads together, put our strength together so that we can add value to the resources that we have to create wealth, and boost the economy of Nigeria.

“We have to start thinking of investing in biotechnology, so we can make it right from now” he said.