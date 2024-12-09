Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has lambasted former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, for allegedly approaching legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, to appease the latter on behalf of Lagos-based lawyer and public affairs commentator, Dele Farotimi.

LEADERSHIP reports Farotimi is currently on trial before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ekiti State following his arrest at his Chambers in Lagos last week, for allegedly defaming Chief Babalola in his book titled ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

The reported invasion of Farotimi’s Chambers by Policemen from Ekiti State Command and the alleged harassment of his staff and others present during the arrest has been widely condemned.

Farotimi, who was arraigned before the court last week, was remanded at a correctional facility until this Monday when he was granted a N50m bail by the same court.

It could also be recalled that Farotimi was one of the ardent ‘Obi-dient’ followers and campaigner of Peter Obi during the 2023 general election.

However, Sowore, who took to his Facebook page on Monday night, revealed with blurred photograph, that Peter Obi and other unnamed persons allegedly visited Chief Babalola to secure a soft-landing for Farotimi, accusing the delegation of committing an “unspeakable and despicable injustice” in the fight against judicial corruption in Nigeria.

Sowore wrote: “I strongly condemn those who went to “beg” Chief Afe Babalola today regarding the unjust detention and persecution of Dele Farotimi. The delegation led by Mr. Peter Obi has committed an unspeakable and despicable injustice in the fight against judicial corruption in our country.

“Obi’s actions feel like forcing Rosa Parks to return to the back of the bus (of racial injustice) during the Civil Rights era in the United States. The struggle continues!”