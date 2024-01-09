A family court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has ordered the remand of Michael Ayinde, 51, and his son, Abiola, 19, for allegedly raping his daughter and the latter, his sister.

The magistrate, Mrs. O. O. Ogunkanmi, did not take the pleas of the defendants and ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the defendants, who are the father and older brother of the complainant, allegedly committed the offense at their residence in the Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan.

Ogunkanmi stated that the remand of the father and son in custody was to allow the court to await legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case was adjourned until Feb. 21 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that between 2021 and December 2023, Abiola Ayinde, the brother of the complainant, allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister.

Adedeji added that Abiola allegedly impregnated her without her consent.

Meanwhile, during the same period, their father, Michael, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter without her consent.

She highlighted that the offense contravened section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

(NAN)