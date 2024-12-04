The domestic equities market yesterday closed on a negative tone, as price decline in Aradel Holdings Plc and 28 others dragged the overall capitalisation lower by N19 billion.

Meanwhile, a total of 756.664 million units of FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc shares were executed as off market trade yesterday at N24.00 in one deal. The trade was a negotiated cross deal with FBN Quest Securities Limited as both buyer and seller.

The All-Share Index (ASI) lost 31.30 points, representing a decline of 0.03 per cent to close at 97,702.56 points. Also, market capitalisation declined by N19 billion to close at N59.226 trillion.

The downturn was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Aradel Holdings, John Holt, UACN, Ellah Lakes and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 29 stocks gained relative to 23 declined. Multiverse Mining and Exploration emerged the highest price gainer of 9.91 per cent to close at N8.54, per share. Beta Glass and Golden Guinea Breweries followed with a gain of 10 per cent each to close at N53.90 and N4.07 respectively, while Lafarge Africa rose by 9.95 per cent to close at N70.15, per share.

Honeywell Flour Mills rose by 9.89 per cent to close at N4.89, while SUNU Assurance appreciated by 9.88 per cent to close at N4.67, per share. On the other side, Sovereign Trust Insurance led the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at 72 kobo, per share. John Holt followed with a decline of 9.98 per cent to close at N8.03, while Ellah Lakes shed 9.92 per cent to close at N3.18, per share.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria depreciated by 9.42 per cent to close at N1.73, while Aradel Holdings declined by 8.72 per cent to close at N471.90, per share.

The total volume traded increased by 156.3 per cent to 1.156 billion units, valued at N27.364 billion, and exchanged in 9,402 deals. Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) led the activity with 779.623 million shares worth N18.768 billion.

AXA Mansard Insurance followed with an account of 32.536 million shares valued at N242.840 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 31.101 million shares valued at N1.048 billion.

Access Holdings traded 27.896 million shares worth N670.871 million, while Ellah Lakes traded 23.029 million shares worth N76.498 million.